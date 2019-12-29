Craftsmen repair traditional theatrical stage in China's Zhejiang

Craftsmen repair a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman examines the ceiling of a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Craftsmen repair a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman prepares timber for a traditional theatrical stage at Hongjia Village of Xidian Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman prepares timber for a traditional theatrical stage at Hongjia Village of Xidian Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman carves camphorwood for the repair of a traditional theatrical stage at Hongjia Village of Xidian Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman carves camphorwood for the repair of a traditional theatrical stage at Hongjia Village of Xidian Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman repairs the roof of a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman carves camphorwood for the repair of a traditional theatrical stage at Hongjia Village of Xidian Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A craftsman examines the ceiling of a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Craftsmen saw a log for a traditional theatrical stage at Xiafan Village of Chalu Town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Ninghai, known as China's "hometown of traditional theatrical stage culture", boasts 125 such stages, among which 10 are listed as national key cultural relics protection units. Repairing a stage requires a complicated procedure, which involves carpentry, sculpture, color painting and masonry. Thanks to dedicated efforts and financial support from the local government, these stages now have regained vitality. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)