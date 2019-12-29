Five wounded in Hanukkah stabbing at house of New York rabbi

A police officer takes photos at the site of the knife attack in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 13, 2019. A woman was killed and at least two others were injured after a man brandishing a knife went on an apparent stabbing rampage in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday, officials said.The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to ­local hospitals - two in critical condition - the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted after receiving a call at 9:50 pm.Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he was "horrified" by the "despicable and cowardly act," and had directed the State Police hate crimes task force to investigate.CBS New York reported that a man brandishing a machete went into the rabbi's property in Monsey, New York State, an area with a large Jewish population, and knifed at least three people before fleeing."I was praying for my life," witness Aron Kohn, 65, told The New York Times, describing the knife used by the attacker as "the size of a broomstick."Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the OJPAC for the Hudson Valley region, told The New York Times one of the victims was a son of the rabbi.The attack comes as US police battle a rash of attacks against Jewish targets.Last year a white supremacist walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 people, the deadliest attack ever committed against the Jewish community in the US.While earlier this month, six people including two suspects, were killed in a Jersey City shooting at a kosher deli, which authorities said was fueled in part by anti-Semitism.A report in April from the Anti-­Defamation League stated that the number of anti-Semitic attacks in 2018 was close to the record of 2017, with 1,879 incidents.In Israel, President Reuven Rivlin expressed his "shock and outrage" regarding the attack."The rise of anti-Semitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel's problem," he said in a statement."We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world."