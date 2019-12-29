Around the world

A new chemical complex undertaken by Chinese companies in the industrial city of Navoi, Uzbekistan began operations on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The project will change Uzbekistan's dependence on imports for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and caustic soda, and it created many jobs, the report said, citing Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The project was implemented in conjunction with Chinese companies, China CAMC Engineering Co and HQC (Shanghai) Co.Russia's largest railway cargo terminal, jointly built by Russian state-owned railways RZD and Chinese Liaoning Port, began test operations on Friday, according to domestic news site yicai.com.The facility is on the outskirts of the village of Belyy Rast, 70 kilometers from Moscow's Red Square.When the terminal reaches its full capacity, 600,000 tons of cargo will be processed annually, serving European and Asian customers.