Looking back

2019 has seen both growing concerns over protectionism as multilateralism came under serious threat and more unrest in regions in need of development. Hopes, however, didn't fade as many people joined hands to resolve global issues.
The Global Times compiled 10 stories that affected the world in 2019.
Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers for the first time since August 5 at the main mosque of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on December 20. Photo: AFP
A suicide bomb blast hit Indian security forces in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, killing 44 on February 14. In retaliation, on February 26 Indian warplanes crossed the Line of Control and claimed to have bombed alleged terrorist training camps on the Pakstani side. On August 5, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah proposed in the parliament's upper house to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees a "special status" to India-controlled Kashmir.US-Iranian relations remain tense
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 the decision to suspend implementing some of its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, given the United States' previous unilateral withdrawal from it. Two oil tankers were hit by unknown attackers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13, worsening US-Iranian confrontation. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on June 20 downed a US spy drone in Iran's southern Hormozgan province. Trump on June 21 confirmed that he authorized the military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US military drone but called off operations 10 minutes before they were to be implemented. On September 14, drone attacks caused fires at two oil facilities of Saudi petroleum company Aramco, worsening the regional ferment.Brexit conundrum ends
On May 24, then prime minister Theresa May announced in tears that she would step down on June 7. On July 24, Boris Johnson officially took over as Prime Minister. On October 17, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the EU and the UK reached an agreement on a new "Brexit" plan. On December 13, the Conservative Party led by Johnson won the election. On December 20, the lower chamber of the British Parliament voted to pass the Brexit agreement reached by Johnson. This means that if there is no accident, Britain could leave the EU on January 31, 2020.Turmoil spreads in Latin America
The year has been a turbulent one for Latin America as many countries including Bolivia, Ecuador and Chile are seeing massive unrest.
Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno declared a nationwide 60-day state of emergency on October 3 as transport workers went on strike to protest end of decades-old fuel subsidies. On October 8, the Ecuadorian government said it has asked the United Nations to help restore peace.
In mid-October, riots in Chile started during protests against hiked subway fares. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on October 30 that Chile would suspend hosting the APEC summit and the COP25 climate summit.
In Bolivia, violent clashes continued for weeks between anti-government protesters and supporters of president Evo Morales, after a contested presidential election in October. No big bang for the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue
US President Donald Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, as North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un looks on, in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone on June 30. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited China from January 7 to 10. His second summit with US President Donald Trump was held in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 27. Due to obvious differences between the two sides, the meeting ended unexpectedly without agreement. In April, North Korea asked that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be left out of negotiations. Trump met with Kim in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30.
In late November, the situation on the Korean Peninsula suddenly became volatile, and North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.US keeps pressing the allies, NATO suffering 'brain death'
US President Donald Trump (left) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave the stage after the family photo to head to the plenary session at the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump on December 20 signed into law a $738 billion defense bill which included controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey.
As the five-year cost-sharing agreement signed in 2014 was to expire in December 2019, the US government upped the pressure on South Korea's contribution to a staggering $5 billion, an about fivefold increase from the number in previous year.
The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has stirred up opposition overseas as it contains punitive provisions against Russia, Turkey and other countries. The bill notes that "[NDAA] protects European energy security by imposing sanctions related to Russian energy pipelines Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream." Talk of "crisis" has surrounded NATO's 70th anniversary. In November, French President Emmanuel Macron
told The Economist that NATO so lacked direction that it was suffering "brain death."First image of a black hole
Astronomers said in Washington on April 10 that they captured the first image of a black hole, unveiling the first direct visual evidence of an unseeable cosmic object and its shadow.
An Earth-sized virtual telescope called Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) linking eight ground-based radio telescopes around the globe "saw" the black hole at the center of massive galaxy M87, 55 million light-years from Earth with a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun.The US split among powers with president impeached
President Donald Trump planned to declare a national emergency to fund his controversial border wall, signing the spending bill, averting government shutdown on February 15. In July, Trump's telling four Democratic congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from brought him under fire for a 'racist' attack. One July 16, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning Trump for "racist remarks." On November 25, Bloomberg's entering US presidential race stirred US politics. Trump was impeached on December 18 in a historic vote in the House of Representatives: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He awaits a trial in the Senate that will decide if he can hold office. NZ mosque shootings with "white genocide" cited as gunman's motivation
A gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during prayers on March 15 at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned as terrorism.
The gunman broadcast the carnage live on Facebook of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch, mirroring the carnage played out in video games, after publishing a "manifesto" in which he denounced immigrants, calling them "invaders." New Reiwa Era in Japan
The calligraphy of Japan's new "Reiwa" era is on display on the shop window of a department store at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on May 2. Photo: AFP
Japanese Emperor Naruhito had his enthronement on October 22 in front of 2,000 guests from around the world. The new Reiwa Era in Japan has begun since May 1.
In an ancient-style ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, steeped in traditional stately rituals, the 59-year-old Emperor proclaimed his enthronement after ascending the Takamikura imperial throne.