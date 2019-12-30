In pics: icebergs in Cosmonaut Sea during China's 36th Antarctic expedition

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/30 11:41:16

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2019 shows an iceberg in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows icebergs in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2019 shows icebergs in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2019 shows an iceberg in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows an iceberg in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows an iceberg in the Cosmonaut Sea. During China's 36th Antarctic expedition, China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 has to overcome various difficulties including colliding with icebergs. Photo: Xinhua



 

