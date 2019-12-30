Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry held in NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/30 11:46:41

A herdsman performs driving livestock at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua



 

A herdswoman performs driving camels at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua



 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2019 shows the performance of herdsmen's transfer in winter at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua



 

Local herdsmen perform buzkashi at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua



 

A residents performs equestrian skill at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus