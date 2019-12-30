Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry held in NW China's Xinjiang

A herdsman performs driving livestock at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A herdswoman performs driving camels at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2019 shows the performance of herdsmen's transfer in winter at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua

Local herdsmen perform buzkashi at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A residents performs equestrian skill at the second Sawur cultural tourism festival on animal husbandry in winter in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua