He Jiankui gets 3-year imprisonment for illegal gene editing

Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his gene-editing experiment at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Chinese biophysics researcher He Jiankui on Monday was sentenced to 3 years in prison and fined 3 million yuan ($430,000) by a Shenzhen court for illegally conducting the human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction.He shocked the world last year with his claims of creating the first gene-edited babies.