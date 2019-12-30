Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Exam with logical reasoning sections: Abbr.
5 Former Saudi king
9 Break into smithereens
14 Ancient Peruvian
15 Cleveland's lake
16 Group's basic customs
17 *Frog of some Caribbean regions
20 It may be cultured
21 Taxes' partner
22 Back of a boat
23 *Rodent often kept as a pet
27 Fed. food inspector
29 Good QBs throw many of them
30 King topper, often
31 *Bird related to the chickadee
35 Lovey-dovey noise
36 Molecule in fingernails?
37 Think tank products
41 Finish
42 Major Georgia airport: Abbr.
43 *Fish with a curled tail
45 Dernier ___
46 USS Enterprise captain Jean-___ Picard
49 Many, many
50 *Marsupial native to Australia
53 They're passed on from parents
57 Cart fillers
58 Hopeless
59 It's in a whole other category ... or a hint to the starred answers
63 Gives off, as light
64 NPR staple
65 Speck of dust
66 Least desirable
67 Home-run run
68 What peacocks' spots resembleDOWN
1 An arm and a leg?
2 Muzzle
3 Like a 45-degree angle
4 Hissy fit
5 Scaredy-cat's emotion
6 "Boyfriend" singer Grande, to fans
7 Worshipper of Lakshmi and Vishnu
8 Trickery
9 Hits, biblically
10 Starbucks' White Chocolate ___
11 Ship that was double-booked?
12 Take notice of
13 QVC alternative
18 Stretching muscle
19 What a card player is dealt
23 (OMG!)
24 Indiana basketballer
25 They're tapped to open apps
26 Crystal-filled rock
28 Deserving, or deserved
31 Runner's sport or spot
32 Book's opening section, informally
33 Shire of "Rocky"
34 Dawn goddess
38 ___-facing car seat
39 Bit of ink
40 Former Japanese ruler
44 Erstwhile
46 Most recent
47 Cab company competitor
48 Sidewalk material
51 What 47-Down provides
52 Ed of "Up"
54 Spock portrayer
55 Overjoy
56 Monica who won nine Grand Slams
58 Lickety-split
59 Wet blanket?
60 Texter's "I believe ..."
61 Certain Christmas
tree
62 A pair of
Solution