Puzzle

1 Exam with logical reasoning sections: Abbr.5 Former Saudi king9 Break into smithereens14 Ancient Peruvian15 Cleveland's lake16 Group's basic customs17 *Frog of some Caribbean regions20 It may be cultured21 Taxes' partner22 Back of a boat23 *Rodent often kept as a pet27 Fed. food inspector29 Good QBs throw many of them30 King topper, often31 *Bird related to the chickadee35 Lovey-dovey noise36 Molecule in fingernails?37 Think tank products41 Finish42 Major Georgia airport: Abbr.43 *Fish with a curled tail45 Dernier ___46 USS Enterprise captain Jean-___ Picard49 Many, many50 *Marsupial native to Australia53 They're passed on from parents57 Cart fillers58 Hopeless59 It's in a whole other category ... or a hint to the starred answers63 Gives off, as light64 NPR staple65 Speck of dust66 Least desirable67 Home-run run68 What peacocks' spots resemble1 An arm and a leg?2 Muzzle3 Like a 45-degree angle4 Hissy fit5 Scaredy-cat's emotion6 "Boyfriend" singer Grande, to fans7 Worshipper of Lakshmi and Vishnu8 Trickery9 Hits, biblically10 Starbucks' White Chocolate ___11 Ship that was double-booked?12 Take notice of13 QVC alternative18 Stretching muscle19 What a card player is dealt23 (OMG!)24 Indiana basketballer25 They're tapped to open apps26 Crystal-filled rock28 Deserving, or deserved31 Runner's sport or spot32 Book's opening section, informally33 Shire of "Rocky"34 Dawn goddess38 ___-facing car seat39 Bit of ink40 Former Japanese ruler44 Erstwhile46 Most recent47 Cab company competitor48 Sidewalk material51 What 47-Down provides52 Ed of "Up"54 Spock portrayer55 Overjoy56 Monica who won nine Grand Slams58 Lickety-split59 Wet blanket?60 Texter's "I believe ..."61 Certain Christmas tree62 A pair of

Solution