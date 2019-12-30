Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/30 23:07:58

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Exam with logical reasoning sections: Abbr.

  5 Former Saudi king

  9 Break into smithereens

 14 Ancient Peruvian

 15 Cleveland's lake

 16 Group's basic customs

 17 *Frog of some Caribbean regions

 20 It may be cultured

 21 Taxes' partner

 22 Back of a boat

 23 *Rodent often kept as a pet

 27 Fed. food inspector

 29 Good QBs throw many of them

 30 King topper, often

 31 *Bird related to the chickadee

 35 Lovey-dovey noise

 36 Molecule in fingernails?

 37 Think tank products

 41 Finish

 42 Major Georgia airport: Abbr.

 43 *Fish with a curled tail

 45 Dernier ___

 46 USS Enterprise captain Jean-___ Picard

 49 Many, many

 50 *Marsupial native to Australia

 53 They're passed on from parents

 57 Cart fillers

 58 Hopeless

 59 It's in a whole other category ... or a hint to the starred answers

 63 Gives off, as light

 64 NPR staple

 65 Speck of dust

 66 Least desirable

 67 Home-run run

 68 What peacocks' spots resemble

DOWN

  1 An arm and a leg?

  2 Muzzle

  3 Like a 45-degree angle

  4 Hissy fit

  5 Scaredy-cat's emotion

  6 "Boyfriend" singer Grande, to fans

  7 Worshipper of Lakshmi and Vishnu

  8 Trickery

  9 Hits, biblically

 10 Starbucks' White Chocolate ___

 11 Ship that was double-booked?

 12 Take notice of

 13 QVC alternative

 18 Stretching muscle

 19 What a card player is dealt

 23 (OMG!)

 24 Indiana basketballer

 25 They're tapped to open apps

 26 Crystal-filled rock

 28 Deserving, or deserved

 31 Runner's sport or spot

 32 Book's opening section, informally

 33 Shire of "Rocky"

 34 Dawn goddess

 38 ___-facing car seat

 39 Bit of ink

 40 Former Japanese ruler

 44 Erstwhile

 46 Most recent

 47 Cab company competitor

 48 Sidewalk material

 51 What 47-Down provides

 52 Ed of "Up"

 54 Spock portrayer

 55 Overjoy

 56 Monica who won nine Grand Slams

 58 Lickety-split

 59 Wet blanket?

 60 Texter's "I believe ..."

 61 Certain Christmas tree

 62 A pair of

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus