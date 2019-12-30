Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/30 23:07:58
Chat attack

New Year's resolution

新年计划

(xīnnián jìhuá) 

A: Happy New Year! What is your New Year resolution?

新年快乐呀,你的新年计划是什么？

(xīnnián kuàilèya, nǐde xīnnián jìhuá shìshíme?)  

B: This year I hope I can get promoted, get married and buy a house. What about you?   

今年希望自己升职,结婚,买房子。你呢？

(jīnnián xīwànɡ zìjǐ shēnɡzhí, jiéhūn, mǎifánɡzi. nǐne?)

A: Haha, you really are greedy. Mine is rather simple, I hope I can lose 10 kilograms.

哈哈,你挺贪心的啊。我很简单,希望能瘦个十公斤。

(hāhā ,nǐtǐnɡ tānxīndea. wǒ hěn jiǎndān, xīwànɡ nénɡshòuɡè shíɡōnɡjīn.)

B: Wait, wasn't that your New Year's resolution from last year?

等一下啊,这好像是你去年的新年计划吧？

(děnɡyīxiàa, zhè hǎoxiànɡshì nǐ qùniánde xīnnián jìhuába?)

A: It's not just that. It was also my New Year's resolution for the year before. But I still haven't accomplished it.

可远远不止呢,我前年也是这个新年计划。可它从未实现。

(kě yuǎnyuǎn bùzhǐne, wǒqiánnián yěshì zhèɡè xīnnián jìhuá. kětā cónɡwèi shíxiàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
