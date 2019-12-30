Learning Chinese

Chat attack
New Year's resolution
新年计划
(xīnnián jìhuá)
A: Happy New Year! What is your New Year resolution?
新年快乐呀,你的新年计划是什么？
(xīnnián kuàilèya, nǐde xīnnián jìhuá shìshíme?)
B: This year I hope I can get promoted, get married and buy a house. What about you?
今年希望自己升职,结婚,买房子。你呢？
(jīnnián xīwànɡ zìjǐ shēnɡzhí, jiéhūn, mǎifánɡzi. nǐne?)
A: Haha, you really are greedy. Mine is rather simple, I hope I can lose 10 kilograms.
哈哈,你挺贪心的啊。我很简单,希望能瘦个十公斤。
(hāhā ,nǐtǐnɡ tānxīndea. wǒ hěn jiǎndān, xīwànɡ nénɡshòuɡè shíɡōnɡjīn.)
B: Wait, wasn't that your New Year's resolution from last year?
等一下啊,这好像是你去年的新年计划吧？
(děnɡyīxiàa, zhè hǎoxiànɡshì nǐ qùniánde xīnnián jìhuába?)
A: It's not just that. It was also my New Year's resolution for the year before. But I still haven't accomplished it.
可远远不止呢,我前年也是这个新年计划。可它从未实现。
(kě yuǎnyuǎn bùzhǐne, wǒqiánnián yěshì zhèɡè xīnnián jìhuá. kětā cónɡwèi shíxiàn.)
