Learning Chinese

New Year's resolution新年计划(xīnnián jìhuá)A: Happy New Year! What is your New Year resolution?新年快乐呀,你的新年计划是什么？(xīnnián kuàilèya, nǐde xīnnián jìhuá shìshíme?)B: This year I hope I can get promoted, get married and buy a house. What about you?今年希望自己升职,结婚,买房子。你呢？(jīnnián xīwànɡ zìjǐ shēnɡzhí, jiéhūn, mǎifánɡzi. nǐne?)A: Haha, you really are greedy. Mine is rather simple, I hope I can lose 10 kilograms.哈哈,你挺贪心的啊。我很简单,希望能瘦个十公斤。(hāhā ,nǐtǐnɡ tānxīndea. wǒ hěn jiǎndān, xīwànɡ nénɡshòuɡè shíɡōnɡjīn.)B: Wait, wasn't that your New Year's resolution from last year?等一下啊,这好像是你去年的新年计划吧？(děnɡyīxiàa, zhè hǎoxiànɡshì nǐ qùniánde xīnnián jìhuába?)A: It's not just that. It was also my New Year's resolution for the year before. But I still haven't accomplished it.可远远不止呢,我前年也是这个新年计划。可它从未实现。(kě yuǎnyuǎn bùzhǐne, wǒqiánnián yěshì zhèɡè xīnnián jìhuá. kětā cónɡwèi shíxiàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT