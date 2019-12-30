City see off Sheffield

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Manchester City got back to winning ways on Sunday with Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne on target in the second half as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League game which saw yet more VAR controversies.It was another impressive performance from Chris Wilder's promoted side, who were unbeaten away in the league, but in the end third-placed City's sharpness in front of goal was decisive as Guardiola picked up his milestone 100th Premier League win.His century was achieved in 134 games, a Premier League record that bettered Jose Mourinho's 100 in 142 games.United began strongly and looked to have grabbed the lead through Lys Mousett in the 28th minute but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review found the slimmest offside margin.Moments later both sets of supporters expressed their opposition to the VAR system in a loud, united chant."Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game with the small margins," said Wilder."But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it."Third-placed City, beaten 3-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday and now still 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, finally went ahead in the 52nd minute through Aguero, who blasted the ball home after being slipped in by De Bruyne.The United players argued furiously that the ball had struck referee Chris Kavanagh during the build-up and a drop ball should have been called but after a brief review the goal stood.The images suggested Kavanagh merely obstructed a United player ­rather than made contact with the ball but Wilder said commonsense should have been used.City wrapped up the win, which leaves them a point behind second-­placed Leicester City who have 42, in the 82nd, when De Bruyne drove home after a swift counterattack by Riyad Mahrez.VAR was introduced in the Premier League for the first time this season and there is no sign of the controversies dying down nor of fans warming to the use of the technology."Every weekend is a big mess. In other games, it was a big mess. Hopefully next season, it can do better," said Guardiola after their win.