Suspect planning Russia attack pledged to IS

A suspect detained for planning an attack in Saint Petersburg during New Year's festivities had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, Russia's FSB security service said on Monday.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil the attack.The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from US special services. It gave no more details.Two men, both Russian citizens, were arrested on Friday suspected of planning the attack. A video released by the FSB showed the arrest of two Slavic-looking men and a raid on their apartment, which contained munitions, knives, electrical cables and black clothing.The FSB said the two men had recognized their guilt. A video released by the FSB to Russian news agencies showed one of the suspects, his face masked, pledging allegiance to IS in Arabic.Russian officials have provided no other details on the alleged attack plan.Although Moscow and Washington are at odds on many issues, both regularly stress their mutual determination to fight terrorism.Two years ago, the Russian leader also phoned Trump to thank him for a tip that Russia said helped prevent a bomb attack on a cathedral in St Petersburg. Russia has repeatedly been the target of attacks by militant groups including Islamic State.Sunday's Kremlin statement said Putin and Trump agreed to continue bilateral cooperation to tackle terrorism.