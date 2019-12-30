Bulldozers rest idle outside the office of Liugong Machinery South Africa Ltd, a Chinese State-owned company, in Johannesburg. Photo: Wang Wenwen/GT



Computer framework

5G in engineering

China's first ever basic standard for computer hardware and software systems, the "PK system standard", was released recently, a key step for the country's internet and technology development, CCTV reported.Based on China's Phytium CPU and Kylin operating system with complete intellectual property rights, the "PK system standard" is regarded as a Chinese framework of the industry.The system ends industrial disorder and provides strategic support for the country to become a strong cyberpower, CCTV said.China Telecom's branch in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region signed a contract with Huawei on 5G standalone networks, marking China Telecom's first 5G standalone network commercial deal in the mechanical engineering field, TMTPost reported.Cooperating with the two companies, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co opened a 5G network in its international industrial park in Guangxi in June, and achieved remote control beyond the visual range of the wheel loaders.Global Times