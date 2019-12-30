Top 10 Chinese economic events that affected

Photo shows Jinbao, mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the second CIIE, in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
China-US trade war
China and the US reached a consensus on a phase one trade pact in December, achieving a ceasefire to the 18-month trade war that has affected world trade order.Free trade partners
As of 2019, China had signed 17 FTAs with 25 countries and regions. In 2019, China signed two new or upgraded FTAs with Mauritius and Pakistan, and more than 10 FTA negotiations are in progress.Second import expo
China hosted the second China International Import Expo in November. The deal value reached $71.13 billion, 23 percent higher than the first Expo.Second BRI forum
China hosted the Second Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation in April in Beijing, where China reached agreements on 283 projects with participating countries and regions.Conclusion of RCEP
The seven-year-long negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which consists of 15 countries, concluded in Thailand in November. The pact is expected to be signed in 2020. India opted out at the last minute.Developing blockchain
In October, China decided to promote the development of blockchain technology, boosting the outlook of the new technology in China and supporting blockchain concept stocks.Pork imports
The spread of African swine fever in China doubled domestic pork prices in 2019, which dramatically increased the CPI. In response, the Chinese government increased pork imports to stabilize the market and the CPI.Foreign Investment Law
To further expand opening-up, vigorously promote foreign investment, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, China passed the Foreign Investment Law in March. It will take effect in 2020.Financial markets open further
To attract more foreign capital, the State Council released 11 measures further opening up China's financial markets including relaxing access requirements for foreign insurance companies.Shortening negative list
China in November released the 2019 negative list for market access, which contains 131 administrative measures on investment, down 20 measures or 13 percent from the 2018 version.