China to promote mobile app privacy protection

Photo:Xinhua

China's cyberspace authority on Monday released a joint statement detailing methods mobile phone apps use to collect personal information. Experts noted the move would help advance privacy protection efforts.The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) along with three government departments identified multiple ways phone apps gather personal information, including nine practices recognized as "collecting and using personal information without the user consent," according to the CAC website on Monday.The methods identified include collecting personal information without user consent, and repeated agreement solicitations after users have refused previous requests.Other detailed methods include how to label behavior not stated in the original purpose agreement, the manner and scope of how personal information is used and collected, and how to identify methods that violate the principle of necessity not connected with the app's service, the joint statement said.Protecting personal information in China does not encounter legislation obstacles, but difficulty exists when implementing laws and regulations, said cyberspace security expert Zhu Wei, a communications researcher at the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing.Mobile apps are commonly designed to collect or use personal information, and identifying illegal apps is a critical and practical step when implementing related laws and regulations, Zhu said.China's internet sector has grown exponentially in recent years, which has threatened privacy protection, however, both sides do not conflict, Zhu said, noting it's important to identify the technical methods the apps use to crackdown or hinder unauthorized information collecting behavior.Global Times