NK’s key party meeting shows tough but restrained attitude toward US: analysts

A photo taken Saturday and released Sunday by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows top leader Kim Jong-un attending the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP

North Korea is unlikely to implement a major policy change or to suspend nuclear negotiations with the US despite it stressed to protect its national security and sovereignty during a ruling Workers' Party meeting, analysts said on Monday, calling for the US to take more sincere and concrete steps on nuclear talks.During a Sunday session of the plenary meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un "comprehensively and anatomically analyzed" problems arising in efforts to rebuild the North's economy. He subsequently presented tasks for "urgently correcting the grave situation of major industrial sectors," North Korea's leading media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.Kim also called for "positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation," KCNA reported.The meeting which started on Saturday was closely watched by the international community amid concerns on whether North Korea will take a tougher approach toward the US, analysts said.It is not the first time for Pyongyang to emphasize the importance of its security and sovereignty. It may keep this tough attitude for a long time due to consideration of domestic politics but it will not break the "bottom line," for example, taking nuclear tests, said Zhang Huizhi, vice dean of the Northeast Asian Studies College at Jilin University in Northeast China's Jilin Province.

Photo:VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Kim holds top meeting ahead of deadline