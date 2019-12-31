Thailand vowed to cut plastic bag use

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/31

Photo: Xinhua


 

Starting January 1, 2020, 75 companies and about 25,000 sales outlets in Thailand will cease the use of free disposable plastic bags. Authorities hope such a move would help reduce the yearly use of plastic bags by 30 percent or 13.5 billion.

According to reports, Thailand is a major generator of plastic waste. Taking Bangkok City as an example, the Bangkok City Government clears and transports up to 80 million plastic bags a day. The population of the city is about 10 million, and one person uses up to 8 plastic bags daily on an average.

