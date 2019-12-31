Chinese FM reminds overseas nationals to abide by local laws

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang answers questions at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. Photo: IC

Confirming the arrest of a 27-year-old Chinese national in the US for allegedly breaking into a naval airbase in Key West, Florida, and taking pictures with his mobile phone, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Chinese embassy in the US is closely following up on the case with the US government.At a regular press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the Chinese embassy and consulate in the US received the report from the US government on the arrest on Thursday, and that the consulate general in Houston is in touch with the relevant parties. He asserted that the US side should conduct a fair investigation in accordance with the law, accurately handle the case, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen involved."As the New Year's Day and the Spring Festival are approaching, we once again remind Chinese citizens overseas to strengthen their awareness of local law, regulations, and self-protection. Do not stay or take photos in military restricted areas or other sensitive locations, and strictly follow the relevant tips and signs,"Geng said.The Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the security and legal rights of Chinese nationals overseas and has always required them to abide by local laws and regulations and not engage in any form of illegal activities. Chinese embassies and consulates abroad will continue to provide necessary consular assistance to Chinese citizens, he added.