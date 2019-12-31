Gala held to celebrate 60th anniversary of founding of National Ballet of China

Dancers perform the "Red Detachment of Women" during a gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, at the Tianqiao Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Dancers perform the "Yellow River" during a gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, at the Tianqiao Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Dancers perform during a gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, at the Tianqiao Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Dancers perform during a gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, at the Tianqiao Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Dancers perform the "Swan Lake" during a gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, at the Tianqiao Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)