After chaotic 2019, Hong Kong SAR gov't calls for order, harmony in new year

File photo of the Victoria Harbor in south China's Hong Kong, on May 31, 2017. (Xinhua)

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and several principal officials of the HKSAR government on Tuesday made a New Year's Resolution for Hong Kong, that is, to restore order and harmony."Let's start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can begin again together," Lam said in a video published on the government website.Hong Kong experienced challenges not seen before in 2019 and Hong Kong residents all want to see an end to this predicament, Lam said. The chief executive stressed that she will not shy away from responsibilities and promised to listen humbly to find a way out."In doing so, we will uphold the principle of 'one country, two systems' and safeguard the rule of law," Lam said."To allow Hong Kong move forward steadily, we must handle the problems at hand and acknowledge the shortcomings in our systems, as well as the deep-rooted problems and conflicts that have been accumulating for many years in our society," Lam said.Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong has encountered both internal and external challenges, with the economy suffering from a heavy blow, businesses facing difficulties, and the unemployment rate rising.Chan said the government has launched several rounds of relief measures and fortunately the financial markets have been functioning orderly.

This photo shows the evening view at tourist attraction Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, China. (Xinhua)

"As long as we can restore social order and with our collective hard work, we will overcome current hardships and scale new heights," Chan said.Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said Hong Kong's unemployment has been edging up due to both internal and external factors and the government has provided skills upgrading courses and training allowance to ease the situation."Looking ahead, we will substantially improve the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and Working Family Allowance Schemes," Law said.Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said the government will continue to look for more land for housing development to increase housing supply."We will also take forward transitional housing projects with best endeavour to ease the hardship of families awaiting public rental housing and those living in poor conditions to provide them with decent transitional accommodation," Chan said.