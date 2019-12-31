Sikh warriors display traditional martial art skills

Sikh warriors display traditional martial arts in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Sikh warriors display traditional martial arts in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Sikh devotees take out a procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Sikh warriors display traditional martial arts in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian controlled Kashmir, Dec. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Stringer)