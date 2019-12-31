Taiwan's 'anti-infiltration bill' signals DPP hostility to cross-Straits ties

Photo:VCG

The island of Taiwan's "anti-infiltration bill," which was passed on Tuesday by Taiwan legislative authority, is a move of "green terror" by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and will hurt the interests of Taiwan people, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Tuesday, adding that the bill is a bid to score political brownie points."[The DPP authorities] sabotaged cross-Straits communication and exchanges, triggered cross-Straits hostility and confrontation, hurt the feelings of the people on both sides, and seriously undermined the interests of Taiwan people," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.People from all walks of life within the island strongly condemned and are in opposition to the DPP's actions that are against the trend of the times and are deeply concerned about the consequences of sabotaging the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, according to Zhu."We sternly warn the DPP authorities that no force will be able to change the will of compatriots on both sides and the fact that blood is thicker than water. If they wish to look out for one another, then no force will be able to change the trend of compatriots on both sides as they share the same fate," Zhu said.Going against the interests of the people, creating wilful cross-Straits hostility and confrontation will definitely lead the DPP to fall victim to its evil deeds, Zhu said.The "anti-infiltration bill" bans people on the Taiwan Island from receiving instructions, requests, financial aids or political donations from "infiltrating sources," or taking part in election activities listed in the island's "Civil Servants Election And Recall Act," media reported.This includes any political party, organization, and individual that holds a position contradictory to the DPP, media that criticizes the DPP, Taiwan people who come to the Chinese mainland for education or work, including participants of cross-Straits communications and cooperation, said Zhu in a routine press conference held on December 25.Violators will be sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, besides fine of up to 10 million new Taiwan dollars ($334,600), reports said.KMT party candidate Han Kuo-yu told media on Sunday that once the "anti-infiltration bill" is passed, people like (music band in Taiwan) Mayday and baker Wu Pao-chun (who has a bakery in Shanghai) might also be liable for prosecution.This is like hanging bombs around the necks of Taiwan people, which the DPP can detonate at any time, Han said.Global Times