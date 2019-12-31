HOME >>
CHINA
Xi reaffirms resolve to eradicate poverty in 2020
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/31 19:20:32
Photo:Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reaffirmed resolve to secure a victory in the battle against poverty in 2020.
In his New Year speech, he vowed to lift all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty and eliminate poverty in all poor counties.
