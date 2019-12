A man feeds migratory birds in Tonekabon city, northern Iran, Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People feed migratory birds in Tonekabon city, northern Iran, Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A woman feeds migratory birds in Tonekabon city, northern Iran, Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Migratory birds are seen in Tonekabon city, northern Iran, Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)