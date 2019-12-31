Xi extends best wishes to Hong Kong

File photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who was to attend celebrations of Macao's 20th anniversary of return to the motherland, in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended best wishes to Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots in his New Year speech on Tuesday in Beijing."The situation in Hong Kong has been everybody's concern over the past few months," said Xi."Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily!" Xi said. "We sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots."A prosperous and stable Hong Kong is the aspiration of Hong Kong compatriots, as well as the expectation of the people of the motherland, he said.