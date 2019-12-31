View of Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya

Antelopes are seen in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, Dec. 30, 2019. Kenya's Lake Nakuru National Park covers an area of about 188 square kilometers and is home to about 56 species of mammals, including rhinos, lions and zebras. During the New Year holiday, the park attracts many visitors to see the wildlife. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Zebras are seen in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, Dec. 30, 2019.

A tourist photographs a lion in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, Dec. 30, 2019.

Tourists visit the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, Dec. 30, 2019.

Tourists visit the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, Dec. 30, 2019.