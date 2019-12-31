Staff prepares fruits, vegetables for giant pandas in Haikou, S China's Hainan

Giant panda Gong Gong eats sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats a pear at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats corn at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Shun Shun picks sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats grapes at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats pumpkin at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong eats sticks of fruits and vegetables at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Giant panda Gong Gong picks food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2019. On the last day of 2019, staff of the garden specially prepared sticks of fruits and vegetables for giant pandas Gong Gong and Shun Shun. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)