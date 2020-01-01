Xi addresses New Year gathering of CPPCC National Committee

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the New Year gathering held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

A New Year gathering was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Tuesday in Beijing.Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the gathering.Senior leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the gathering along with senior members of non-communist parties, leaders of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of personages without party affiliation, leading officials of central departments, members of different ethnic groups and people from all walks of life.Building a moderately prosperous society in all respects embodies the dream that the Chinese nation has been diligently striving for, Xi said.As long as the Chinese people of all ethnic groups rally closely around the CPC, give play to the political advantage of the CPC leadership and the institutional advantage of the socialism with Chinese characteristics, the first centenary goal can be secured, said Xi.The year 2019, which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, is a key year for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi said. "We have worked together to tackle tough issues, done a lot of hard work and harvested a lot of fruits."Noting that the year 2019 witnessed continued efforts in deepening reform in all areas, Xi said the total number of reform schemes carried out since the third plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee had increased to 2,217.Xi also highlighted Party-building efforts including the education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" among all CPC members and anti-graft work.At the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the notable strengths of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics were made explicit, he said.The year 2020 is the concluding year for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), Xi noted.Stressing efforts to deepen reform in all areas and work to maintain stable growth, advance reform, make structural adjustments, improve people's living standards, guard against risks and ensure stability, he demanded securing a decisive victory in the battle against poverty, and ensuring sustained sound economic development and overall social stability.Xi pledged efforts to safeguard lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and make new contributions to world peace and development.Over the past year, the CPPCC has seriously implemented decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and made important contributions to the development of the undertakings of the Party and the country, Xi said.The New Year gathering was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society, made remarks at the gathering on behalf of the central committees of non-communist parties, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and personages without party affiliation.