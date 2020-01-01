New Year's celebrations around world

Fireworks are set off on New Year's Eve near the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Fireworks explode during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 in Marina Bay, Singapore, on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People attend New Year's eve celebration in Fuzine, Croatia, on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

New Year fireworks explode near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019 shows the light drawing of 2020 during the New Year celebrations near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo:Xinhua

A Palestinian vendor blows soap bubbles on a street in Gaza City, Dec. 31, 2019. On the new year's eve, the Palestinians living in the impoverished coastal enclave of Gaza Strip, under Israeli siege since 2007, wished for a better life in the year of 2020. TO GO WITH "Feature: On new year's eve, Palestinians in Gaza yearn for better life". Photo:Xinhua

Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People celebrate the New Year near Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A participant waits for the start of the New Year celebration on Times Square in New York, the United States, on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy fireworks during a New Year celebration in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Fireworks are seen at the Burj Khalifa during the New Year celebrations in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

