9th China Harbin Int'l Ice-Assemblage Championship held in Harbin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/1 9:10:59

Contestants carve an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

Contestants carve an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

Contestants carve an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

A contestant carves an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

A contestant carves an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

Contestants carve an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2019. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus