Exhibition of achievements marking 70th anniv. of PRC founding concludes

Guides take selfies at a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take selfies while viewing a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take selfies while viewing a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua

Students visit a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua

A visitor poses for photos with China's first sedan of brand Hongqi, meaning "red flag", at a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view a grand exhibition of achievements in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. The 100-day exhibition concluded Tuesday, seeing about 3.16 million visitors in total. Photo:Xinhua