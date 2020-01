Asian openbill storks seen in Singapore

An Asian openbill stork is seen in Jurong Lake Gardens in Singapore on Dec. 29, 2019. Hundreds of Asian openbill storks were spotted in Singapore in December. Photo:Xinhua

An Asian openbill stork flies above the sky at Jurong Lake Gardens in Singapore on Dec. 29, 2019. Hundreds of Asian openbill storks were spotted in Singapore in December. Photo:Xinhua

Asian openbill storks hunt for food in Jurong Lake Gardens in Singapore on Dec. 29, 2019. Hundreds of Asian openbill storks were spotted in Singapore in December. Photo:Xinhua