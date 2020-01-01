Silk flower industry in N China's Hebei

Workers arrange silk flowers at a factory in Panggezhuang Town of Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2019. Under local government's support, the silk flower industry in Panggezhuang Town has grown bigger and bigger. The town now produces over 1,000 kinds of silk flowers, providing jobs and incomes to nearly 1,000 female villagers. Photo:Xinhua

