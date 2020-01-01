Trump to sign 'Phase One' China trade deal

China US Photo: Xinhua

President Donald Trump has tweeted he will sign a "comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15."CGTN's Nathan King has more on where and when this signing will take place.China and the U.S. reached a partial trade deal earlier this month. As part of the 'Phase One" deal, the U.S. cancelled some of its new tariffs and reduce rates for some existing tariffs.China said it would buy more U.S. agricultural products.The deal also includes changes related to intellectual property and technology.The White House did not say which Chinese officials will attend the signing.