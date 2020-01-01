DPRK vows to release 'new strategic weapon'

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2019 shows the site of a strike drill of defense units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Photo:Xinhua/KCNA

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country will promote the project for developing strategic weapons and "the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.Kim made the remarks during the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang.Kim said the DPRK took the lead in halting nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and abolishing its nuclear test site to build trust with the United States over the last two years, however, the U.S. side has responded with joint military exercises with South Korea and more sanctions on the DPRK."Under such condition, there is no reason for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment, the commitment to which there is no opposite party," KCNA reported citing Kim's remarks.