China cuts over 2 trln yuan of taxes, fees in 2019: Xi

A staff member of tax service (R) helps a financial staff of a company to fill in the application for her company's tax cuts and fee reductions in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 21, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

China has cut over 2 trillion yuan (around 287 billion US dollars) of taxes and fees in 2019, said Chinese President Xi Jinping when delivering a New Year speech in Beijing on Tuesday.