National Speed Skating Oval to host test events in June 2020 for Winter Olympics

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019 shows the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", in Beijing, capital of China. Construction of the venue is progressing as scheduled. It is expected to host test events in June 2020 for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo:Xinhua

Constructors work at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. Construction of the venue is progressing as scheduled. It is expected to host test events in June 2020 for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019 shows the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", in Beijing, capital of China. Construction of the venue is progressing as scheduled. It is expected to host test events in June 2020 for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019 shows the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", in Beijing, capital of China. Construction of the venue is progressing as scheduled. It is expected to host test events in June 2020 for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo:Xinhua