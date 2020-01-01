55th anniversary of founding of Fatah Party marked in West Bank town of Tulkarem

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/1 10:53:42

A Palestinian security member takes part in a military parade marking the 55th anniversary of the founding of Fatah Party, in the West Bank town of Tulkarem, on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
