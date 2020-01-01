HKSAR chief executive visits Police Headquarters

Hong Kong Police Wanchai district headquarters, Aug. 21, 2019 Photo:Xinhua

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam cheered on frontline police officers in a visit to the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.While Hong Kong experienced an unprecedented difficult situation in which rioters committed extremely violent and vandalistic acts, police officers faced enormous workload and pressure, Lam said.Frontline police officers have had to work long hours in recent months. Some have been injured on duty, while some officers' family members have fallen victim to doxxing.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam addresses a press conference on Oct. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Lv Xiaowei)

Lam encouraged police officers and thanked them for discharging their duties with professionalism to maintain law and order in Hong Kong.Lam said she believed that police officers will continue to stand fast in their posts, enforce the laws without fear or favor and discharge their duties in the spirit of "serving Hong Kong with honour, duty and loyalty" to protect its residents.The entire HKSAR government team will continue to support the force to enable society to return to normal as soon as possible, she said.