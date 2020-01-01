Xi's New Year speech lauded by overseas analysts

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year speech Tuesday evening in Beijing to ring in 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year speech on Tuesday has been enthusiastically received by overseas analysts who have praised China's remarkable achievements and fruitful cooperation with countries around the world.Xi has delivered a clear and powerful speech, said Evaristus Irandu, a professor at the University of Nairobi.Noting Xi's resolve to eradicate extreme poverty in China, Irandu said "poverty is a global scourge calling for concerted efforts by all global leaders."Similarly, Japanese economist and writer Kiyoshi Wanaka said "China's step-by-step approach to 'common prosperity' is inseparable from its pursuit of 'peaceful development' and its commitment to contributing to world peace and development.""I firmly believe that China will achieve the goal of eradicating all poverty and complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020," Wanaka said.

Photo:Xinhua

Oleg Timofeyev, associate professor at the People's Friendship University of Russia, said 2020 will be a significant year in China's history, adding that China pledges to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in 2020.China's model of multilateral cooperation is very attractive for many countries, and it is gaining wider recognition around the world, Timofeyev added.Heba Gamal Eldin, a professor of political science at Egypt's Institute of National Planning and a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said China applies a very good principle of non-intervention and seeks win-win outcome in international cooperation.China is a trusted partner for all the Arab countries and its cooperation with Arab countries is welcome, she said.