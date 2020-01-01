Putin voices unity for nation in New Year message

Photo:Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a New Year speech on Tuesday, noting the importance of unity for the country."We live in a turbulent, dynamic, contradictory time, but we can and must do everything for Russia to develop successfully, so that everything in our life changes for the better," Putin said.The president pointed out that Russian people's plans and dreams are inseparable from the country."The present and future, as well as the future of our children, depend on the efforts and contribution of each of us," he said."Only together will we resolve those issues faced by our society and our country today. Our unity is the foundation for achieving the highest goals," he added.