France's Macron vows to push through pension reform plan in New Year's Eve address

Protesters take part in a strike in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2019. Train and metro stations are deserted, schools closed and many aircrafts grounded across French cities on Thursday as the country's labor unions staged a nationwide strike to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon the pension reform. (Photo:Xinhua)
Despite mounting pressure from an anti-pension reform social movement, French President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year's Eve address broadcast live on Tuesday evening that his government will push through the pension reform plan.
"The pension reform will be fully carried out," said Macron, adding that he expected his government to quickly find a compromise with unions.
"We will take into consideration the tasks which are difficult so that those who do these tasks would leave (for retirement) earlier without being linked with a special status or enterprise," said Macron.
This remark may suggest a compromise to his original reform plan, under which a point-based pension system with same rules applying to all, regardless of profession or sector, will replace the current system of 42 regimes.
The current system allows workers in certain public sectors to retire earlier than average and with more benefits.
To protest against this reform plan, France's unions had launched a national strike since Dec. 5. Unions wish to repeat their victory of 1995 when a three-week strike before Christmas
paralyzed the country and forced then Prime Minister Alain Juppe to drop retirement reform plan and resign.
Macron's government had pledged to start fresh talks with unions on Jan. 7. Separate talks will be held with teachers' and hospital workers' unions from Jan. 13. Unions have called for a new day of mass protest on Jan. 9.