China lowers import tariff for many items starting Jan. 1

Customers choose imported wine at a duty-free store in Hangzhou, capital of East China’s Zhejiang Province on Saturday. The store – which is holding trial operations – is the first duty-free store in the city. The State Council, China’s cabinet, announced plans to lower or remove import tariffs on more than 850 items starting from January 1. Photo: cnsphoto

China will implement provisional import tax rates that are lower than the most-favored-nation tariff rates for over 850 commodities starting on Wednesday.The move aims to expand, optimize the structure of imports, and stimulate import potential, according to a circular on the adjustments of import tariffs previously issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.Under the circular, China will introduce or reduce the provisional import tax rates on products including frozen pork, frozen avocados, and non-frozen orange juice, as well as impose zero import tax on pharmaceutical products containing alkaloids for asthma treatment and raw materials for the production of new diabetes medicines.Meanwhile, China will lower tariff rates in accordance with the free trade agreements it has separately signed with New Zealand, Peru, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Chile, Georgia, and Pakistan, as well as the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement, starting Wednesday.