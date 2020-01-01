Inbound and outbound passenger traffic of Shanghai Pudong International Airport reached a new high

Photo:Xinhua

Shanghai Pudong International Airport set a new record with the inbound and outbound passenger traffic of 39.05 million in 2019, a rise of 620,000, making it the busiest airport in China for a consecutive 17 years.Aside from the rise in numbers, the airport also improved the service for Chinese and international travellers to increase its throughput capability.In 2019, Shanghai Pudong International Airport has handled over 28.16 million Chinese passengers, accounting for 70 percent of its total passengers. The airport launched a special channel for Chinese nationals to ease passenger flow and ensure a quick pass through customs within 30 minutes. The airport has also launched a satellite hall, on September 16, 2019 which has handled boarding, arrival, and transit services for 170,000 transiting passengers.More international passengers have benefited from the visa exemption transit policy. Over the past year, 57,000 inbound foreign visitors have applied for a "144-hour visa exemption transit policy", a rise of 7,000. Launched in 2016, it allows foreign visitors from 53 countries and regions who are destined for a third country or region to move around in Shanghai, as well as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces for as long as 6 days on visa exemption.The Ports of Shanghai is also speeding up the entire check-in process by updating its automated and smart clearance system. In 2019 the airport has increased its automated border control lanes to 136, which has helped 16 million passengers and crew members pass through in as little as 10 seconds.