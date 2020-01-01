Indian PM extends new year greetings to people

Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday morning took to social media networking site Twitter to extend new year greetings to people."Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," Modi wrote on twitter. "Have a wonderful 2020!"On Tuesday, he also tweeted a montage highlighting his government's achievements during 2019."Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians," Modi wrote.Modi last year won his second term during the country's general elections.On the eve of the new year, thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate and usher in the New Year. Reports said firecrackers were heard in cities across India when clock struck 12:00 a.m. local time.In the capital city, at two places people ushered in the New Year by demonstrating against controversial new citizenship law in the country.The protesting crowd outside Jamia Millia Islamia university burst into a cheer to welcome 2020, while as the residents of Shaheen Bagh rang into the new year by singing country's national anthem.Thousands of people gathered overnight in the biting cold to protest against the new law that makes religion the basis of citizenship.Meanwhile, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the eve of New Year 2020.