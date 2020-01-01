Top DPRK leader vows to beef up national defence capabilities

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), speaking at the 5th plenary session of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Dec. 28, 2019. Photo: KCNA/Handout via Xinhua

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has called on the officials and scientists in defence industry to strive hard to bolster national defence capabilities, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.Speaking at the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Tuesday, Kim said the nation should reliably put on constant alert the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing the nuclear threats from the US and guaranteeing its long-term security."The scope and depth of bolstering our deterrent will be properly coordinated depending on the US future attitude to the DPRK," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.Kim called on the officials and scientists "to strive hard for the sacred activities for bolstering up national defence capabilities in every way with invariable loyalty to the Party and revolution."Great successes have ceaselessly been made in bolstering up the strength of the state and in increasing defence capabilities, he said.