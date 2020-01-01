Helicopters participate in round-the-clock flight tasks

Source:China Military Published: 2020/1/1 15:07:17

Multi-type transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively for a round-the-clock flight training task in highly frozen region in late December, 2019. Photo:China Military


 

