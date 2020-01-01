Incredible paper gowns made by Chinese paper-cutting master

Wang Shaoliang, a 60-year-old paper-cutting master from northwest China’s Qinghai province shows gowns he made out of red paper on December 31, 2019. Paper-cutting is one of the oldest traditional Chinese art forms, and declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as an intangible cultural heritage. Photo:China News Service

Wang Shaoliang, a 60-year-old paper-cutting master from northwest China’s Qinghai province shows gowns he made out of red paper on December 31, 2019. Paper-cutting is one of the oldest traditional Chinese art forms, and declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as an intangible cultural heritage. Photo:China News Service

