Nurses playing basketball save heart attack victim

Three young medical workers who were playing basketball when they saved the life of another player who had a sudden heart attack are showing the need for people to learn some basic first-aid skills and techniques.When a man in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, collapsed on the basketball court, the three nurses immediately began to perform CPR, according to a report of Knews on Tuesday."He wasn't breathing and his pupils were dilated, so we instantly began first-aid" until an ambulance arrived, Feng Decong told Knews.The three nurses, who work for a local hospital in Nanning, cooperated with each other, taking turns performing CPR.The nurses performed CPR for about 10 minutes before the ambulance arrived at the scene.The man was out of danger and received treatment in hospital, media reported."As medical workers, it is our duty to save lives and treat the injured," one of the nurses told media.Many Chinese netizens gave the three nurses a thumb up and said it is important for everyone to learn basic first-aid skills."Medical workers aren't the only ones who can save a person who is in danger. Everyone should know first aid to give people in need a better chance of surviving," a Net user wrote on Sina Weibo.Knews