World political challenges still loom with the year’s passing

New York dropped its traditional crystal-encrusted ball to ring in 2020 in a packed Times Square, after crisis-marred celebrations in other countries ended a year of worldwide upheaval that saw strike-hit Paris welcome the new decade with fireworks, and London's Big Ben ring out after a long restoration.

A man from Thailand carries a teddy monkey as he awaits before the New Years eve celebration in Times Square on Tuesday in New York City, the US. New York City is home to one of the world's largest New Year's celebrations. Photo: AFP