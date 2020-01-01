World political challenges still loom with the year’s passing

New York dropped its traditional crystal-encrusted ball to ring in 2020 in a packed Times Square, after crisis-marred celebrations in other countries ended a year of worldwide upheaval that saw strike-hit Paris welcome the new decade with fireworks, and London's Big Ben ring out after a long restoration.
A man from Thailand carries a teddy monkey as he awaits before the New Years eve celebration in Times Square on Tuesday in New York City, the US. New York City is home to one of the world's largest New Year's celebrations. Photo: AFP
Billions around the world cheered in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political revolt and action on climate change.
"I'm not particularly optimistic about the future," 29-year-old Natalie Reinhart told AFP ahead of New York's midnight celebration.
"I don't think anybody thinks the world is in a good place, and I think that's one of the defining things of the decade," she said.
"There's a sort of overt pessimism. Even our pop songs are sad."
Performers in Times Square pulled through nonetheless, as artists including feminist rocker Alanis Morissette took the stage ahead of a highly anticipated performance by K-pop sensation BTS.
Chile saw thousands of demonstrators gather at Santiago's Plaza Italia to celebrate a "New Year with Dignity."
One of the world's biggest New Year festivals took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with an estimated 3 million revelers.
Most of them wore white as they listened to concerts and watched a traditional fireworks show at Copacabana Beach.
In the French capital, tens of thousands gathered on the Champs-Elysees, despite a grueling transport strike that has spelt weeks of misery for commuters.
They came on foot, by bike, taxi - and a few by metro - to ring in the new decade as a dazzling light show lit up the Arc de Triomphe.
In the British capital, thousands of revelers lined the Thames to watch fireworks fired from the London Eye for the last new year before Brexit
.
Big Ben rang out 12 times after the bell fell mostly silent in 2019 while renovation work was carried out.
It followed a year of political wrangling that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and culminated in Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to leave the European Union on January 31.
As US-Iran tensions rose again in the Middle East, fireworks exploded in Dubai around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, pyrotechnics reflected off the waters of the Ebrie lagoon.
Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with an enormous pyrotechnics display, but celebrations were overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires raged across the country.
Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.
But the show did go on and more than 100,000 fireworks lit up the skyline for the hundreds of thousands of spectators thronging the city center.
As the clock struck midnight in North Korea
, a large crowd gathered for a concert in the center of Pyongyang cheered as the clock struck midnight, with fireworks bursting in the sky above a neon-lit stage hosting a tightly choreographed dance performance.
Across the border, South Koreans flocked to bell-ringing ceremonies - a traditional ritual marking the start of the new year - with thousands watching in central Seoul alongside performances by Korean pop stars.Newspaper headline: Billions welcome in the twenties