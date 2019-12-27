Around the world

Train line power project
The power supply project for the China-Laos railway was kicked off in the Lao capital on Monday.
The project for the China-Laos railway is the first BOT (build-operate-transfer) power grid project in Laos, which is a key project to guarantee the scheduled operation of the China-Laos railway as well as build the China-Laos community with a shared future.
It is also a symbolic project of the Belt and Road
Initiative to advance infrastructure connectivity.1st box girder erected
Chinese engineers on Tuesday successfully installed the first box girder on Bangladesh's longest elevated railway.
The 50-ton box girder was placed between pier-383 and pier-384.
The 17-kilometer elevated railway is a part of the China-financed Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, which Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated by unveiling its foundation plaque at a ceremony in Munshiganj on the outskirts of Dhaka in 2018.