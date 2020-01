Around the world

The power supply project for the China-Laos railway was kicked off in the Lao capital on Monday.The project for the China-Laos railway is the first BOT (build-operate-transfer) power grid project in Laos, which is a key project to guarantee the scheduled operation of the China-Laos railway as well as build the China-Laos community with a shared future.It is also a symbolic project of the Belt and Road Initiative to advance infrastructure connectivity.Chinese engineers on Tuesday successfully installed the first box girder on Bangladesh's longest elevated railway.The 50-ton box girder was placed between pier-383 and pier-384.The 17-kilometer elevated railway is a part of the China-financed Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, which Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated by unveiling its foundation plaque at a ceremony in Munshiganj on the outskirts of Dhaka in 2018.